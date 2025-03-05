Chinese electronics brand Infinix has announced the second season of the GT PowerPlay Esports Tournament, an open-entry BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) competition. It has a Rs 1 lakh prize pool and participation from over 1,000 teams.

This tournament received a strong response in its first season, with over 5000 participants and gaming influencers like “Smitha Plays,” “Gigga,” “Lapid,” “Mastizone Gaming,” and “Mayur Gaming.”

The season two will be managed by Glazer Games, who will oversee logistics and fair play.

Infinix India CEO Anish Kapoor said, “Mobile gaming is at the heart of digital entertainment today, and Infinix is proud to support aspiring gamers with cutting-edge technology and opportunities that bring them closer to their dreams. With a robust gaming ecosystem at Infinix India—including devices like the GT 20 Pro and GT Book—and initiatives like GT PowerPlay, we’re strengthening our commitment to India’s gaming community by providing a platform for emerging players to showcase their skills, compete at the highest level, and engage with the growing esports ecosystem.”

GT PowerPlay season two is designed for new players, eliminating rank or prior experience restrictions to ensure wider accessibility. This year, the tournament will see teams progressing through multiple stages, including qualifiers, playoffs, and finals, with matches being streamed live to the audience of mobile gaming enthusiasts. Community engagement will be a key focus, with Infinix activating its Discord and XClub platform for live discussions, behind-the-scenes content, and direct interactions between participants, gaming influencers, and analysts.

Infinix’s Discord community, which currently has over 29,000 members, will serve as a hub for tournament updates, strategy discussions, and real-time audience interactions. Gaming influencers and content creators will be involved in match analysis and community engagement, further amplifying the tournament’s reach.

Some of the key dates for the tournament are:

● 5 March: Registrations will open

● 11 March: Registrations will close

● 17 March: Influencer Round

● 18 March: Finale Day 1

● 19 March: Finale Day 2