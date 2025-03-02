Amar Chitra Katha announces the GAFX Uncle Pai Promising New Creator award

ACK and GAFX team launching the award at Bengaluru GAFX 2025

On 28 February 2025, at the annual AVGC-XR conference Bengaluru GAFX, Amar Chitra Katha (ACK) and Tinkle Comics introduced the GAFX Uncle Pai Promising New Creator award. This prestigious honour was awarded for the first time to Mahati Santhanakrishnan for her exceptional entry, Hunting Monsters.

This award, launched in memory of Uncle Pai’s visionary contributions to Indian comics, is an annual honour dedicated to recognising and nurturing emerging comic book creators who exhibit exceptional talent and promise in developing comics for children. The award aims to provide a platform for budding artists to showcase their talent, and motivate new creators, providing them with the recognition they deserve and inspiring them to continue pursuing their passions.

The award celebrates the legacy of Uncle Pai, the pioneer of the Indian comics industry, who inspired countless generations with his comic publications, ACK and Tinkle. It serves as a tribute to his enduring influence while nurturing the next generation of creative minds.

‘’We are thrilled to announce the first ever GAFX Uncle Pai New Content Creator award. Recognising and acknowledging young, unpublished comic creators is the best tribute to the incredible and profound legacy of Mr Pai, the founder editor of Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle Comics,” says ACK president and CEO Preeti Vyas.

The first recipient of this award, Santhanakrishnan, created her first comic in the tenth grade, adapting Mahishasura Mardini for a school project. Hunting Monsters reflects her passion for storytelling and culture. She is a first-year communications design student at Pratt Institute, specialising in illustration. In her free time, she enjoys knitting, reading comics, and watching history documentaries.

As part of her recognition, Santhanakrishnan will receive a rolling trophy symbolising excellence in comic creation, an independent comic book publication by ACK, and a serialized publication in Tinkle magazine, reaching thousands of young readers. She will also have the opportunity to gain invaluable industry experience through a one-month internship at Tinkle Comics.

The award jury comprised some of the most esteemed names in the Indian comic industry, including Vyas, Tinkle Comics edito-in-chief Gayathri Chandrasekaran, ACK group art director Savio Mascarenhas, and ACK executive editor Reena Puri.

The initiative reflects ACK’s commitment to fostering creativity, inspiring young talent, and expanding the landscape of Indian comics. The GAFX Uncle Pai Promising New Creator award will be an annual celebration, ensuring that aspiring comic book creators continue to receive the recognition and support they deserve.