Scanline VFX opens new studio in Hyderabad

A still from Netflix’s Atlas | Photo: linkedin/scanlinevfx

Scanline VFX has announced the opening of a new branch in Hyderabad, expanding its global operations. This move aims to enhance its capacity to support both local and international projects.

The Hyderabad studio will work with Scanline’s global network of artists and technologists, utilising advanced production tools and workflows to create VFX content. The new studio offers opportunities for VFX professionals in India. Scanline has invited interested artists and technologists to submit their CVs and reels.

Acquired by Netflix in 2022, Scanline VFX has received investment in its pipeline, infrastructure, and workforce. While contributing to Netflix projects, the studio continues to operate as an independent business, working with various clients.

Netflix India director of VFX and production management Ankit Gokani reposted Scaline VFX’s announcement and wrote, “Exciting to see Scanline VFX expand to Hyderabad! A big step for the VFX industry here, opening up great opportunities for artists and technologists to work on cutting-edge projects. If you’re in the space and looking for something exciting, this is worth checking out!”

With this expansion, Scanline VFX continues to build its presence in the industry and increase its global production capabilities.