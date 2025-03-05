Netflix and Kafa conduct masterclass with South Korean filmmakers

As part of its ongoing efforts, Netflix partnered with the Korean Academy of Film Arts to host a five-day masterclass led by Hollywood veterans Joe Peracchio (Deception, The Flash) and Michael Lehmann (Flakes, 40 Days and 40 Nights). Tailored for 10 selected filmmakers, including Cannes Film Festival short film award winners and debut feature film directors, the program aimed to introduce Hollywood techniques into their creative workflows, equipping them to excel in today’s dynamic entertainment industry.

From 13 to 17 January, Peracchio and Lehmann introduced content creation methods, like the Hollywood writer’s room system, that have yet to be established in Korea. The program also featured one-on-one mentorship sessions, during which Peracchio provided daily consultations to refine the characters, themes, and storylines of their projects. Participants valued the opportunity to learn new techniques beyond traditional Korean film education.

Netflix and global creative experts held special lectures in Busan for Kafa students and faculty. These sessions focused on the key elements creators need to succeed in the industry while addressing the real-world challenges and opportunities they may face.

The five-day masterclass aimed to enhance the creative skills of writers and directors, guiding them in transitioning from film to series production. Participants delved into key storytelling elements, including world-building, character development, and narrative structure. This initiative offered hands-on education and mentorship, reinforcing their commitment to nurturing talent and advancing the Korean content industry.

Kafa has been instrumental in shaping the Korean film industry, nurturing globally acclaimed directors like Bong Joon-ho and Park Chan-wook. Through its programs and partnerships under the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity, it aims to discover and support new voices, building an inclusive and diverse content industry open to everyone.