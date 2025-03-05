Dirtcube Interactive rolls out ‘GameStarz’ for social gaming

Navi Mumbai based game-tech studio Dirtcube Interactive has officially launched GameStarz, a mobile-based virtual world blending multiplayer gaming, competitive play, and social interaction game for players in India. The game aims to fuse immersive experiences and player-first engagement.

The game is designed to connect players in an interactive and competitive environment, providing a platform where users can engage in skill-based challenges, participate in tournaments, and interact with fellow gamers through an integrated social experience. The game’s backend infrastructure is powered by Specter, Dirtcube Interactive’s proprietary all-in-one backend platform, which streamlines game economy management, player progression, leaderboards, dynamic achievements, real-time competitions, and LiveOps.

Dirtcube Interactive co-founder and tech leader Mikhail Bhuta said, “We are thrilled to bring GameStarz to a broader audience and introduce a gaming experience that goes beyond traditional gameplay. Our vision has always been to create an ecosystem where gamers can not only compete but also build meaningful connections in a dynamic and interactive world.”

GameStarz is available on both iOS and Android.