First-ever Batman AR app ‘DC: Batman Bat-Tech Edition’ makes a global launch

DC announced the release of the ultimate Batman mobile experience for kids aged six to 12, the DC: Batman Bat-Tech Edition app, a one-of-a-kind free mobile app available on the Apple and Google Play stores in 13 different languages around the world.

Immersing kids in narrative-driven, technology-inspired activities, the new app lets kids join Batman’s crime-fighting team, the Knightwatch and experience the world of Batman, learning how to use his Bat-Tech to fight crime and help defend Gotham City from his evil adversaries. The DC: Batman Bat-Tech Edition app is COPPA compliant and free to download and play.

Developed in conjunction with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, the new DC: Batman Bat-Tech Edition app features first-of-its-kind augmented reality (AR) technology to engage kids and immerse them in the world of the iconic DC superhero who uses crime-fighting tech to help him foil the evil deeds of the Joker, Mr. Freeze, The Riddler and other DC supervillains.

In addition to learning about Batman’s technology through the app’s AR storytelling features, kids can play mini games, transform photos with AR face filters and stickers, read exclusive digital comics, watch Batman Bat-Tech themed video content and gain access to the Batcomputer, the supercomputer where Batman’s tech secrets are stored.

“Batman is one of our most important franchises, so bringing together the DC and Warner Bros. Consumer Products teams to develop this app featuring his fan-favorite gadgets and crime fighting tech was a chance for us to give fans yet another way to engage with a favorite DC superhero,” said WarnerMedia global brands and experiences president Pam Lifford. “The app creates a truly unique experience that gives kids around the world a chance to immerse themselves in the DC Universe – there’s no other app like it available today.”

“The Batman mobile app showcases Batman’s innovative technology, using augmented reality like never before, and gives kids a way to unlock the mystery behind Batman’s crime-fighting gadgets,” said Warner Bros. consumer products, franchise management and marketing VP Kevin Morris. “Kids can now experience being a DC superhero alongside Batman, and while learning and playing they can also help save Gotham City.”

Here are the best features of the DC: Batman Bat-Tech Edition app –

– Augmented reality (AR) missions: Through the new app’s AR features, kids become a member of Batman’s new Knightwatch team and immerse themselves in original Batman crime-fighting missions.

– Mini games: Users can play a Batman-themed mobile driving game where players test their skills at driving the Batmobile.

– AR face filters: Kids can transform into Batman, the Joker, Batgirl and more of Gotham City’s most iconic characters using these fun filters and can save photos and share them with friends and family.

– Sticker packs: Users can decorate photos with a variety of Batman-themed stickers, turning an ordinary shot into a cool Batman story.

– Batman Bat-Tech video content: The app connects to the extremely popular DC Kids’ YouTube channel. A new series, entitled Batman Science Lab will launch this fall exploring the real-world applications of Batman’s technology.

Additionally, launching exclusively on the DC: Batman Bat-Tech Edition app is a digital comic series, Batman – Knightwatch, where kids can explore how the Knightwatch program was created and follow along with Batman and his superhero team as they take on Gotham’s City’s supervillains following a massive breakout at Arkham Asylum. Additional digital comics will be added to the app on a regular basis.

Fans can download the DC: Batman Bat-Tech Edition app for free on the Apple and Google Play stores.