miHoYo’s ARPG title ‘Honkai Impact 3rd’ launches v5.0 on 12 August

Global interactive entertainment developer and publisher miHoYo announced that Honkai Impact 3rd is launching v5.0 [Inherit the Flame]. Players will be able to unlock Kiana’s new S-rank battlesuit [Herrscher of Flamescion], explore the new roguelike activity [Elysian Realm], and have fun in the new high yielding summer events with Valkyries!

Honkai Impact 3rd is set in a modern world corrupted by mysterious energy known as [Honkai]. When world is enveloped in endless dark nights, leads a tenacious resistance of [Valkyries], known as brave girls carrying anti-Honkai genome, against the spreading Honkai disaster to fight for everything that is beautiful in this world. The game’s stunning cel-shaded graphics, immersive stories, deep customisation, and infinite combo action have won itself an international following since its launch on mobile devices, frequently topping App Store’s and Google Play’s downloading charts worldwide. Since late 2019, Honkai Impact 3rd has been ported to PC with cross-platform play support, drawing more players to the acclaimed experience.

In the latest animated short [Everlasting Flames], Kiana, the protagonist and the first default character of the game, has transformed into Herrscher of Flamescion. Himeko, who was Kiana’s mentor and a true rebel that defied the gods as a mortal, has completed her final lesson. Having inherited her will and blossomed into a true Valkyrie, Kiana obliterates the darkness with the everlasting flames.

Check v5.0 [Inherit the Flame] trailer:

The new S-Rank battlesuit [Herrscher of Flamescion] sports a ponytail and a fiery cape, but her ocean blue eyes are unmistakably Kiana’s and are also reminiscent of the queen. Herrscher of Flamescion supports aerial combat, allowing Kiana to unleash sword waves in midair. In Herrscher mode, Kiana will draw out a burning greatsword that leaves a trail of fire after every swing, creating visual wonders.

v5.0 introduces the new roguelike activity [Elysian Realm]. Players will explore the distinctive backstories of eight Flame-Chasers with them. Gameplay-wise, Flame-Chasers each possess unique support skills that will drastically alter how Valkyries fight. Players can interact with their favorite Flame-Chasers and build their original playstyle. Unsurprisingly, this activity offers tons of Crystals and materials!

Time-limited summer events are also part of the v5.0 update. Enjoy this summer like no other with Valkyries by the sea! Summer wardrobe essentials will be released later on! Players can purchase Stygian Nymph’s outfit [Stygian Seafoam] with tokens rewarded by challenge missions and pull Herrscher of Sentience’s outfit [Ooh! Summer!] from a special Outfit Supply. Additionally, players can claim Divine Prayer’s outfit [Sea & Breeze], Valkyrie Gloria, and an event stigma for free by logging in 7 days.

v5.0 [Inherit the Flame] will be released on iOS, Android, and PC on 12 August 2021.