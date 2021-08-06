LivePixel Technologies is now Trusted Partner Network certified, joins the select content vendor’s list worldwide





LivePixel Technologies adds another feather to its cap by obtaining Trusted Partner Network (TPN)certification, making it a globally competitive organization in the Visual Entertainment Industry. With most of the entertainment moving online, or being created and stored digitally right now the biggest threat produced by producers and exhibitors is that of security. As the companies work with an increasing number of third-party vendors who collaborate with varying degrees of security, it escalates the threat factor, to address this issue TPN was designed to safeguard content at every stage of transaction.

Trusted Partner Network (TPN) is the new, global, industry-wide film and television content protection initiative which evaluates a facility’s security preparedness in conformance with the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) and the Content Delivery & Security Association (CDSA) standards.

It seeks to raise awareness regarding security and capabilities within the industry. The TPN lays down a single benchmark for the minimum-security preparedness for all vendors. It creates a single, global directory of “trusted partner” vendors thus ensuring safety at all steps.

LivePixel Technologies has obtained TPN certification and has ensured that it complies with all standards that enable its service deliveries to follow global standards and practices.

LivePixel Technologies CEO Rajeev Dwivedi shared his excitement saying, “ TPN is an integral part of LivePixel’s broader endeavour to incorporate mechanisms and processes that adds value to our client’s businesses and become a preferred destination of animation and entertainment production. TPN certification is one such mechanism in the plethora of add-ons which LivePixel is building to cater to communities and businesses across the globe.”

LivePixel Technologies business head Prashant Rao said, “Through this certification, we are not only building processes that enable bespoke production pipelines but also developing teams to understand global requirements. Besides, LivePixel recognizes the potential that the youth of India carries. There is undoubtedly an inclination to make a difference. However, to utilize this potential, there is a need for creating new opportunities to learn and explore employability.”

LivePixel Technologies Creative Director Indraneel Guha said, “Any achievement brings responsibilities and our next step will be to create training opportunities for the plethora of artists who wish to work on global productions. LivePixel is now focusing on bringing globally prevalent software tools to India and train these artists on them.”

With a global footprint in the Visual Entertainment Industry, Live Pixel Technologies offers numerous services and support in the Creative and Technology space while working across various media.

The company enjoys a diverse client base like Production Houses, TV Channels, National museums, Advertising Agencies, Tourism and Technology companies. Now with TPN certification, it aims to be a global player at par with its international counterparts.