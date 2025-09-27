‘Dragon Ball’ storms Milan with first-ever pop-up at Mondadori Duomo

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Dragon Ball is going full super saiyan in Italy. For the first time ever, the Japanese franchise is taking over the Mondadori Duomo bookshop in Milan’s Piazza Duomo with a pop-up store, running from 1 to 13 October 2025.
The initiative is powered by a tie-up between Toei Animation Europe and Mondadori, Italy’s largest bookshop chain. The Duomo flagship will transform into a fully branded Dragon Ball zone complete with exclusive merchandise, photo ops and nostalgia.
From Bandai and Bandai Namco to Funko’s cult pop figures, the store will showcase top-tier gear from the franchise’s biggest licensees. Expect shelves stacked with manga, video games, collectibles and more, all designed to thrill die-hard fans and hook a new generation.
The Dragon Ball event isn’t just for seasoned otakus. It’s a family-friendly celebration of one of the most beloved anime sagas, inviting kids, parents and curious newcomers to dive into the world of Goku and crew.