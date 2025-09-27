Yakult Danone India ropes in ‘Shinchan’ to drive nationwide gut health awareness campaign

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Yakult Danone India announced an exciting collaboration with much-loved animated character Shinchan launching a fun and engaging nationwide campaign across both digital platforms and television. The initiative coincides with the release of Shinchan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India on 26 September and aims to connect with families while building on the excitement surrounding the movie’s launch.
The campaign addresses a growing health concern among Indian children: nearly 30 per cent face digestive issues like constipation, while poor gut health is linked to lower immunity, reduced energy, and slower nutrient absorption. Since Shinchan is one of the most loved animated characters, the campaign leverages his playful and relatable personality to help families and kids understand the importance of maintaining a healthy gut. By blending entertainment with education, the campaign captures Shinchan’s quirky take on why a healthy gut is key to better energy, stronger immunity, and overall wellness.
Speaking about the campaign, Yakult Danone India managing director Eiji Amano said, “Our association with Shinchan takes on special significance with the India release of his latest movie, giving us an incredible opportunity to highlight Yakult’s core message on gut health in a fun, relatable way for children and their parents. By starting these conversations early, we hope to encourage healthy habits that support nutrient absorption, growth, and overall well-being.”
Through digital outreach, the campaign is targeting specific regions across the country, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Indore, Dehradun, and Guwahati. To amplify further visibility, Yakult has also undertaken outdoor branding initiatives with hoardings, posters, leaflets, banners, and other on-ground activations featuring Shinchan and Yakult branding.
“Gut health plays a vital role in shaping lifelong wellness, and we believe building awareness at an early age is crucial. Through Shinchan’s engaging storytelling, multi-platform outreach, and Yakult’s scientifically proven probiotic, we aim to make digestive health both fun and easy for children everywhere,” said Yakult Danone India sales, PR and marketing director Taku Otsuka.
The campaign spans a strong digital presence across leading social media platforms like Meta, YouTube, and popular OTT platforms including Jio Cinema, MX Player, Sun NXT, Zee5, and Airtel Xstream, ensuring extensive outreach to households nationwide. Alongside, Yakult has rolled out a national TVC in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, designed to connect with children and parents in a fun and relatable way.
With this comprehensive nationwide rollout, Yakult aims to strengthen its leadership in the probiotic health segment by combining science, taste, and entertainment. By utilising a mix of television, digital platforms, and on-ground activations, the brand seeks to inspire families across India to prioritise gut health, empowering the next generation to grow up happier, healthier, and stronger.