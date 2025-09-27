SARC Global and Nodwin Gaming align to promote esports-friendly policies and sustainable growth

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Leading strategic advisory and consulting firm SARC Global and South Asia’s leading gaming and esports company Nodwin Gaming announced a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating the growth of esports in India. The collaboration will focus on tournament promotion, monetising Nodwin Gaming’s intellectual properties through sponsorships and subsidies, and advocating esports-friendly policies with government stakeholders.
SARC Global will leverage its expertise in policy advocacy, investment facilitation, and cross-border partnerships to secure government support for digital gaming, especially as states like Maharashtra, Bihar, and Rajasthan move forward with new pro-gaming policies.
“The collaboration will create new commercial opportunities for esports and help in building a sustainable ecosystem, aligned with the goal of PM Narendra Modi towards Viksit Bharat,” said SARC Global chairman Sunil Kumar Gupta.
Talking about the partnership Nodwin Gaming CEO Gautam Singh Virk added, “This partnership is an important step towards unlocking the true potential of esports in India. What we’re trying to do here is bridge the world of competitive gaming with the business and policy frameworks that will allow it to thrive in the long run. With SARC Global bringing their expertise in policy advocacy and investments, and Nodwin bringing our experience in building communities and IPs, we’re setting the stage for an esports ecosystem that is not only sustainable but also future-ready. ”
“The Maharashtra state government has recently announced a policy to promote and foster digital gaming, giving this emergent sector strong tailwinds. SARC Global can play a major role in facilitating, bringing investment, mentoring this sector and identifying partners across the world,” said SARC Global senior partner Rajendra Bagade,
As brands shift focus to compliant categories like esports, opportunities for sponsorships, prize pools, and large-scale youth campaigns are set to expand. This alignment between new regulatory protections, rising brand investments, and growing youth engagement is what makes the SARC Global and Nodwin Gaming partnership so vital at this moment.