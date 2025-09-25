Nodwin Gaming reveals DreamHack India 2025 as part of Hyderabad Comic Con’s lineup

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Nodwin Gaming has announced that India’s largest digital festival DreamHack India 2025 will return to the city of Hyderabad this year as part of Hyderabad Comic Con 2025 which is one of the nation’s biggest pop culture celebrations.
The mega three-day event will take place from 31 October to 2 November 2025, giving fans the ultimate festival of gaming, comics, cosplay, and fandom culture under one roof. Adding to the excitement, DreamHack India celebrates its sixth anniversary this year, marking a milestone moment for India’s gaming community.
The digital festival has become a staple of India’s esports and gaming calendar, featuring Lan tournaments, cosplay contests, tech expos, retro zones, meet and greets with leading streamers and creators, and its fan-favourite Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) zones.
The BYOD zone stands out as one of the event’s most memorable highlights. Over three days, attendees can bring along their own PC, console, or mobile setup and dive into gaming with friends, creators, and like-minded enthusiasts. It’s a space designed for both working professionals and college students to connect, play, and share the experience.
● Pan fest (BGMI): An open-for-all BGMI competition with daily lobbies, giving every fan a chance to drop in solo or squad up with friends and battle it out live at the festival.
● KO fight night: DreamHack’s legendary fighting games tournament returns, featuring Tekken 8, Super Smash Bros, and Street Fighter VI. Participants can expect 1v1 duels, dramatic comebacks, and electrifying rivalries.
● Chess at DreamHack: A battle of minds featuring Rapid and Blitz formats, where classic strategy meets the competitive stage, drawing in both seasoned players and curious fans.
● BYOD tournaments: This the zone where fans can bring their own PCs, consoles, or mobiles (or rent one on-site) to game non-stop across three days with friends, communities, and creators.
● Retro and board games zone: A nostalgia-packed zone featuring classics like Contra, Pac-Man, and Tetris alongside all-time board game favourites like Monopoly, carrom, and Ludo for fans looking for a fun, casual break.
Speaking on the announcement, Nodwin Gaming co-founder and managing director Akshat Rathee said, “Over the past six years, our partnership with DreamHack has built some of India’s most iconic gaming moments, and blending it with Comic Con has created a one-of-a-kind celebration where gaming meets pop culture. Hyderabad’s fans have always brought unmatched energy, and last year’s three-day format proved just how powerful this fusion can be. This October, we’re coming back bigger and bolder than ever with everything from comic book launches, spectacular cosplay showcases, music and comedy performances, and geeky shopping to esports tournaments, chess, retro, and tabletop games, all under one roof.”
Comic Con India CEO Shefali Johnson added, “What makes Hyderabad Comic Con truly magical is how it brings every kind of fan under one roof, from cosplay enthusiasts and comic collectors to gamers and creators. Last year, over 40,000 fans cheered as Wagh Suyog was crowned champion in both the Blitz and Rapid Chess formats, a perfect example of how competition, creativity, and community thrive together here. This year, by joining forces with DreamHack once again, we’re taking that spirit to the next level. Fans can look forward to three unforgettable days where pop culture, gaming, and fandom collide like never before.”
Comic Con India has established itself as the country’s premier pop culture event, bringing together the worlds of comics, anime, film, television, and cosplay across five major cities. This year, Hyderabad Comic Con returns earlier than scheduled, offering an expanded line-up of experiences, deeper fan engagement, and a broader spectrum of entertainment.