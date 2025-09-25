‘Hanu-Man’ wins the best film in AVGC at the 71st National Film Awards

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
The 2024 Telugu action-adventure film Hanu-Man was honoured with the best film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) at the 2025 National Film Awards. Directed by Prasanth Varma and produced by K. Niranjan Reddy under Primeshow Entertainment, the film marks the first chapter in Varma’s envisioned cinematic universe. The National Award was presented to the film’s animator and VFX supervisor Venkat Kumar Jetty, along with Varma and Reddy, in recognition of their outstanding contribution to visual storytelling.
Synopsis of Hanu-Man: In the village of Anjanadri, Hanumanthu gains divine powers linked to the Indian god Hanuman after discovering a mystical gem. As he embraces his role as protector, he faces off against Michael, a power-hungry man seeking the same gem to become a superhero.
The National Film Awards are among the oldest and most respected honours in Indian cinema, recognising achievements in both artistic and technical fields. Established in 1954, they were managed by the Directorate of Film Festivals from 1973 to 2020, alongside events like the International Film Festival of India and the Indian Panorama. Since 2021, the awards have been overseen by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).
The National Film Awards ceremony took place at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, with president Droupadi Murmu presenting the honours. The event was live-streamed on YouTube, allowing audiences across the country to tune in. Prior to the ceremony, the winners were officially announced during a press conference held on 1 August 2025 at the National Media Centre in New Delhi.
