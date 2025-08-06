Comic Con India and DreamHack India tickets to be sold exclusively via District by Zomato

Mumbai Comic Con 2025

Nodwin Gaming has exclusively partnered with District by Zomato for the tickets for its key IPs Comic Con India, NH7 Weekender and DreamHack India for the second year in a row.

District by Zomato, the going-out platform, will allow users to discover, book and access these cultural celebrations.

Commenting on the partnership, Nodwin Gaming co-founder and MD Akshat Rathee said, “Ticketing is the final and most crucial step in connecting fans to our events, and our ongoing partnership with District by Zomato reflects the strong mutual trust we’ve built over time.”

Comic Con India is now adding four more cities to its roster, bringing the celebration to 11 cities this year. This expansion is backed by data and insights from the District platform, which affirms that Indian fans are hungry for a pop culture explosion, no matter the city. Meanwhile, NH7 Weekender continues to unite global music lovers at what remains the happiest music festival in the country. DreamHack India, now in its sixth year, is the Indian edition of the iconic global gaming festival.