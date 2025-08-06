Winzo scales Global Center of Excellence with AWS to boost India’s gaming ecosystem

Photo: x.com/winzoofficial

Indian social gaming and interactive entertainment platform Winzo is scaling its Global Center of Excellence (GCoE) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Winzo launched the GCoE, one of its flagship initiatives, in collaboration with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce, Government of India, in November 2024.

In collaboration with AWS, the GCoE will build a dedicated platform to empower entrepreneurs in India’s interactive entertainment industry to discover new pathways for growth and scale, leveraging the transformative potential of generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI). Through the GCoE, Winzo will leverage AWS Gen AI solutions to help game studios across India build and scale their games faster and more effectively while upskilling local gaming talent with AWS cloud mentoring and training. This initiative will drive innovations like new game engines to design virtual worlds, nurture more immersive and safer gaming experiences, and increase the competitiveness of India’s gaming industry.

Generative AI innovation for gaming

India’s gaming industry is on a steep growth trajectory, projected to expand from US$3.7 billion in 2024 to US$9.1 billion by 2029. Globally, gaming is a US$324 billion industry, larger than movies and music combined, making this a pivotal opportunity for India to scale its digital footprint. Gen AI, meanwhile, is reshaping the industry by accelerating content creation, personalising experiences based on player choices, and accelerating the use of regional languages and vernacular content.

To help gaming companies innovate and grow using the latest Gen AI and other cloud services on AWS, GCoE cohorts will use technologies like Amazon Bedrock; a fully managed service designed to simplify the development, deployment, and scaling of Gen AI applications; to build a customer support platform offering instant translations in 12 languages through AI assistants. The platform answers player queries, resolves potential issues like progress not saved, and provides game tips like level completion strategies. It ensures fast, localised, and always-on support for players across India. Using Amazon Bedrock, the GCoE will also help developers test their games faster and more efficiently compared to traditional methods, like manual playtesting, which are labor-intensive, shortening content development cycles by up to 25 per cent. The new game test solution will employ advanced automation, data analytics, and statistical modeling to test and ensure the quality of games.

Another key area of collaboration under the GCoE involves the use of Amazon SageMaker; a fully managed service to build, train, and deploy machine learning (ML) models to help game developers personalise user experiences by recommending tailored content and game modes based on individual player behaviour and preferences. For example, a casual player who enjoys puzzles may be shown new brain games, while a competitive user is recommended fast-paced multiplayer tournaments, creating a dynamic, personalised journey for every gamer.

Upskilling to evolve

Winzo will offer employees and game developers associated with the GCoE free structured training programs through AWS Training and Certification, helping game developers to harness Gen AI to drive innovation, enhance gameplay, and deliver more personalised player experiences. Members and partners of the GCoE will also benefit from the AWS Skills to Job Tech Alliance in India. This alliance brings together AWS customers, partners, government bodies, workforce development organisations, and educational institutions to address skills gaps and prepare learners for in-demand tech jobs. With 87 per cent of organisations citing skills shortages as a key barrier to digital transformation, employers increasingly struggle to identify, recruit, and retain cloud-skilled talent.

Growing India’s game tech startup community

Beyond skilling, GCoE will offer support to early-stage Indian gaming startups through various AWS accelerator programs. This collaboration offers young game companies cloud credits, expert mentorship from AWS and Winzo partners, go-to-market support, and targeted workshops on AI, ML, and data to bring their gaming ideas to life.

The GCoE and AWS have launched the first hackathon, Winzo Ignite, to solve the most pressing tech problems facing the sector. In coming editions, the event aims to go global and work with the wider ecosystem to create more enduring solutions.

Winzo co-founder Paavan Nanda said, “Through our Global Center of Excellence, and in collaboration with AWS, we’re building a platform that empowers developers to create immersive, safe, and inclusive gaming experiences using generative AI. This initiative is unlocking opportunities and showcasing the potential of India’s digital economy to the world.”

AWS India and South Asia director solution architecture Satinder Pal Singh shared, “Winzo’s long-term collaboration with AWS to scale its Global Center of Excellence is not only accelerating innovation in entertainment and personalised gaming but also strengthening India’s position as a global talent and technology hub.”