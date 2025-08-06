GameRamp raises US$5.4 million pre-seed round led by Bitkraft Ventures

L to R: Sashank Vandrangi, Anuj Tandon, Vivek Ramachandran

GameRamp, an AI-native publishing operating system built for mobile games and consumer apps, has raised a US$5.4 million pre-seed funding round led by Bitkraft Ventures, and backed by South Park Commons, Mixi, DeVC along other prominent global angels.

The capital raised will accelerate GameRamp’s expansion of its engineering and applied AI teams in the USA and India. The investment will also expedite the launch of two services: Sentinel, an AI platform offering real-time personalisation of in-game economies and monetisation through reinforcement learning; and Grow, a one-click embedded financing layer to provide developers seamless access to capital.

Founded by Vivek Ramachandran and Sashank Vandrangi, the company empowers developers to experiment and deploy their monetisation strategies in a fully-automated fashion. This helps studios drive a 40–60 per cent increase in revenue and scale faster.

“Scaling new apps or games has increasingly become hyper-competitive, developers need to be best-in-class in an array of disciplines outside the core product experience. What if we could turbocharge this with AI?” said GameRamp co-founder & CEO Ramachandran. “It isn’t just above improving existing processes; it’s enabling a completely new level of experimentation and insight. Our partners across regions like Vietnam, India and Turkey are seeing strong results and we are excited to launch globally in the near future.”

Bitkraft Ventures partner Anuj Tandon added, “As we kick off our deep focus on emerging markets, GameRamp stood out as the obvious partner for one of our first lead investments in the region. Their vision and execution gave us confidence to back them as a global fund.”