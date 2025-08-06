‘Street Fighter Six’ winner Mandalapu Sreesanth to represent India at AYG in Bahrain

National Esports Championships (NESC) 2025 concluded on 27 July with an electrifying Street Fighter Six (Boys) finale, where India’s top under-18 talent, Mandalapu Sreesanth emerged as the winner.

Facing off against formidable opponent Ansil Nalakath Abbas, Sreesanth clinched a decisive three-zero sweep in the best-of-five series. This victory sealed his position as the main player to represent India at the third Asian Youth Games (AYG) in Bahrain from 22 to 31 October 2025. Abbas will also join the contingent as the official substitute for the event.

“I’m truly honoured to have secured first place in Street Fighter Six at the NESC 2025 and earned the chance to represent India at the upcoming AYG. This win is not just a personal milestone but also a reflection of the discipline, dedication, and countless hours of practice over the past months,” said Sreesanth. “As I prepare for the AYG, my focus is on studying high-level international gameplay, refining my fundamentals, sharpening my reaction time, and deepening my matchup knowledge. I’ve been training with top-ranked players to strengthen both my competitive mindset and in-game adaptability.”

“I’m grateful to the Esports Federation of India (ESFI) for giving me this opportunity. Representing my country is always a matter of immense pride. From the final match, I’ve identified key areas for improvement, and I’ll be working tirelessly in the days ahead to strengthen my gameplay. My focus is on giving my absolute best and making sure I make India proud,” remarked Abbas.

“We are incredibly proud of both Mandalapu and Ansil for their outstanding performances at NESC 2025. Their skill, dedication, and sportsmanship are a testament to the growing talent pool in Indian esports. Representing India at the third Asian Youth Games is both an honour and a responsibility, and we are confident they will make the country proud. ESFI will continue to provide them with the support and exposure they need to prepare for the challenges ahead in Bahrain,” said ESFI director Lokesh Suji.

A seasoned competitor with over four years of professional esports experience, Sreesanth is widely regarded as India’s number one ranked under-18 Street Fighter Six player. His decorated track record includes winning the Versus Cup 2024 and emerging as the Khelo India Youth Games Champion, cementing his status as a leading figure in the country’s fighting game community.

This finale was a crucial milestone in the national selection process for the AYG, which will see India compete against the best young talents from across Asia. Both players’ inclusion marks a strong representation for the country in the fighting games category.

The qualifiers for eFootball at NESC 2025 are set to take place later this month, continuing the journey of selecting India’s esports representatives for the third Asian Youth Games.