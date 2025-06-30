India’s under 18 esports team to compete in Asian Youth Games 2025

The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) has rolled out the National Esports Championship (NESC) 2025 to select the country’s first-ever official under-18 (U18) esports team for the third Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, set for 22–31 October 2025. The squad will split equally between boys and girls and will showcase India’s rising esports talent on an elite international stage.

The Asian Youth Games, a prestigious event endorsed by the Olympic Council of Asia, unites young athletes from Asia. For India, this tournament marks a major breakthrough in nurturing its youngest esports talent and fostering inclusive grassroots growth in the industry

Open to gamers born between 2007 and 2010 and above, the championship aims to nurture young talent and promote gender inclusivity on the international stage.

This tournament will field competitors across six events, three for each boys and girls: Rocket League (3v3), Street Fighter 6 (1v1), and eFootball (1v1), played on PC and PlayStation. These matches will be held on PC and Playstation.

“This is a massive opportunity for young Indian gamers to showcase their skills on one of the most prestigious multi-sport stages. It is also the first time we are fielding an official U18 esports squad, making this a landmark moment for grassroots esports development in India. With equal participation for girls and boys, the championship reflects our commitment to building an inclusive and future-forward ecosystem. With esports now recognised as a medal event, we look forward to discovering fresh talent and sending a strong, diverse squad to Bahrain,” said Esports Federation of India (ESFI) president Vinod Tiwari.

Registrations for NESC are open from 28 June to 12 July 2025. Winners of each title and the top two in Street Fighter 6 and eFootball will represent India on the continental stage.

With esports now an official medal discipline, the stakes have never been higher. India’s participation is expected to further solidify its position in global esports and fuel a new generation of competitive gamers.

Registration details are available on the official ESFI’s discord; it’s mandatory for athletes to join ESFI discord for smooth communication.

