‘Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ comic title to release in October 2025

IDW Publishing will launch a new comic book series Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT), based on the Paramount+ 2D animated series of the same name produced by Nickelodeon Animation and Point Grey Pictures.

As per The Warp, the comic title, which is set to release this October, will feature writers Mikey Levitt and Andrew Joustra, with artwork by Louie Joyce (Godzilla: Skate or Die). It brings characters from the streaming series to comics for the first time, along with classic TMNT characters including the fan-favourite Fugitoid, who haven’t appeared in the new show yet.

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 will hit comic shops on Wednesday, 15 October 2025. Pre-orders close 8 September. A special New York Comic Con variant cover will be revealed soon.

(If you are an Anime fan and love Anime like Demon Slayer, Spy X Family, Hunter X Hunter, Tokyo Revengers, Dan Da Dan and Slime, Buy your favourite Anime merchandise on AnimeOriginals.com.)