Trailer out for Anupam Kher’s ‘Tanvi The Great’

From Anupam Kher Studio comes Tanvi The Great, the story of an autistic girl who aspires to join the Indian national army. The trailer of the live-action feature film is now out on YouTube.

The film’s official synopsis reads: In a world that saw her through a different lens, she kept shining with a light that could not be unseen. Her smile awakens hope, her heart builds courage, and her journey inspires us all. And now, she is here to meet you all. She is Tanvi The Great.

Directed by Hindi cinema’s veteran actor Anupam Kher (A Wednesday, Baby, Special 26, Uunchai), the film stars Kher, Jackie Shroff (Housefull 5, Devdas), Pallavi Joshi (The Kashmir Files), Arvind Swami (Roja, Bombay), Karan Tacker (Khakee: The Bihar Chapter) and debutant Shubhangi as Tanvi.

The film’s VFX is by Shadowplay, with Amrut Shinde as the VFX creative head. It is produced by Anupam Kher Studio, National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) & Lower Middle Class Corporation. The film will hit big screens on 18 July.

