‘Medieval Dynasty’ gets major update with new customisation options and richer content

28/06/2025
Lavanya Kalyan

The Polish game development company Render Cube and publisher Toplitz Productions have jointly announced the release of a new meaningful update and two extensive, highly atmospheric, payable DLCs for their open-world life sim role-playing game Medieval Dynasty.

The update has rolled out the long-awaited feature of re-arranging the settings – from planting trees to developing buildings that will facilitate your vision for a perfect medieval village. It also is required as a foundation for “Echoes of Nature,” the first of two simultaneously released DLCs

The customisation options include a move mode and the opportunity to plant trees in order to give you maximum freedom in arranging and design your village as per your vision. As a part of Echoes of Nature, the first of two simultaneously released DLCs. 

Building on the new customisation options, this DLC adds a new extensive set of decorations from stone elements to lush trees and flowering shrubs. But it doesn’t stop there: Your new natural decorations respond to the changing seasons, as they bloom in spring, change colors in autumn or echo the rhythm of the natural world when they stand frost-covered in winter.

Medieval Dynasty

Your imagination is the only limit to the possibilities you have at your disposal in creating truly remarkable medieval villages. Create new structures like hedge mazes with a Balancing Rock as a centerpiece, stone-framed ponds or calm and soothing forests.

While Echoes of Nature adds another layer of in-game content, the second DLC goes beyond the screen and immerses you in the world of the Medieval Dynasty with features like seasonal transformation, relocating building update, and reforesting your village, and much more.

The Plant A Tree update as well as both payable DLCs Echoes of Nature and Medieval Dynasty Original Soundtrack Vol. 2 are available now.

With the new update players can turn their living room into a medieval tavern with six joyful tracks performed by The Three Bards.

The original Soundtrack Volume 2 of The Medieval Dynasty delivers 39 tracks from the game spread across three thematically curated albums spanning almost 2-5 hours in total.

It also features atmospheric tracks like the main theme, music from the character creator or important non playable characters (NPC) motifs. It ensures to capture the essence of authentic natural atmosphere and let you experience it virtually.

The soundtrack complements the gameplay with a soothing score, creating lasting memories that will reignite your adventures.

Medieval Dynasty, a survival strategy role-playing game from Render Cube, lets players establish their own village and thrive in a dystopian world. Initially released in early access on Steam in September 2020, the full version followed later. A significant update in December 2023 introduced new maps and co-op play for up to four players, launching in 2024.

The full version of the game is available to play on Playstation 5, Xbox series X|S, and PC.

