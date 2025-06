Armenia’s Tale Wind launches French and German ‘Turbozaurs’ YouTube channels

Turbozaurs

Tale Wind Animation Studio, an Armenian animation studio, has launched dedicated YouTube channels in German and French. The channels’ debut features Turbozaurs, the studio’s flagship animated series. The new channels will bring the animated show to life in local languages, featuring localised episodes, trailers, and exclusive content.

The show follows the adventures of the Turbozaur squad as they help children tackle everyday challenges. More than just talking dinosaurs and iconic machines, the show centres on relationships between the children, their dino companions, and the Turbozaurs themselves. Together, they navigate problems using intuition, creativity, and teamwork.

“We are thrilled to bring Turbozaurs to German and French-speaking families. This expansion allows us to connect more deeply with our international audience and share the fun, adventure, and educational themes of Turbozaurs with even more children around the world,” said Tale Wind Studio CEO Karen Asatryan.

The launch of the localised channels comes as part of a broader international strategy, with additional language versions currently in development.