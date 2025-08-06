Konami announces ‘eFootball’ India campaign featuring KL Rahul, Sunil Chhetri, Ahan Shetty and Santanu Hazarika

Konami Digital Entertainment, B.V (Konami) announced an electrifying new eFootball campaign for its Indian audience, running from August to October 2025 and culminating in a special meet and greet event in Mumbai this December.
The high-energy initiative celebrates India’s Independence Day and Diwali, featuring tournaments, exclusive content drops, and rewards, alongside appearances from top Indian sports and cultural icons. The campaign will include two major tournaments – The Independence Day Cup and The Diwali Cup, offering fans the chance to engage with a stellar lineup including cricket star KL Rahul, football icon Sunil Chhetri, content creator Focused Indian, rising cricket talent Nitish Kumar Reddy, and actor Ahan Shetty.
In a first-of-its-kind creative collaboration, Konami has also partnered with renowned visual artist and illustrator Santanu Hazarika for an Independence Day surprise for all the eFootball fans.
“India continues to be one of the most exciting gaming communities for us globally, and this campaign is our way of celebrating and voicing that energy- through festivals, football, and fandom. Our commitment to our Indian community is paramount to us. Through a host of partnerships, we are leveraging some of the biggest names in Indian sport and culture with activations aimed at celebrating India. As the industry continues to grow in India, we are seeking to lead the way forward through eFootball,” said Konami eFootball general producer Junichi Taya.
The eFootball India Discord server will serve as the central hub for all campaign activities. From UGC challenges and quizzes, to scrims, and tournaments, winners will receive cash prizes and exciting rewards. Critically, the top performers in scrims and tournaments, along with the most active member on the Discord server, will also earn an exclusive invitation to the highly anticipated meet and greet event in Mumbai.
Players seeking to register can do so by visiting the official Discord server of eFootball India.