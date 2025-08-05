Warner Bros. Discovery announces kids’ programming lineup for festive quarter

Warner Bros. Discovery is offering an entertaining lineup including anime shows, episodes and telefeatures for kids during India’s festive quarter across its Cartoon Network, Pogo, and Discovery Kids channels.

The 2025 festive programming slate offers over 120 half-hours of fresh content in a range of genres such as action, adventure and comedy, featuring mythology-themed storylines, character crossovers and anime series.

Pogo leads the charge with 55 half-hours of new episodes, telefeatures and big-ticket premieres, featuring homegrown heroes:

Starting with Guardians of Divyajyot, a mini-series premiering every Sunday at 11:30 am, where Chhota Bheem and his friends will be seen embarking on a race against time to stop the evil Kirmada and Zuhu from stealing the cosmic power of Divyajyot.

The slate includes crossover events like Chhota Bheem Big Picture: Legend of the Giant and Chhota Bheem & Little Singham in Olympus every Sunday from 31 August.

Jay Jagannath will return with fresh stories from 25 August, including the first ever movie from the IP universe – Mayalok ka Darpan premiering on 16 August.

Cartoon Network is set to introduce over 60 half-hours of new anime and action programming:

The movie Kris Roll No. 21 exclusively on weekends as part of Cartoon Network popcorn’s movie lineup.

This September, the anime series Hunter x Hunter will make its Indian TV debut in five languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam with the first 50 episodes covering fan-favourite arcs like the Hunter Exam, Zoldyck Family, Heaven’s Arena, and Yorknew City Part 1.

Discovery Kids will air new episodes of the prankster Titoo, airing weekdays from 11 to 15 August at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm. With 26 fresh episodes across afternoon and evening slots, the channel continues to target younger audiences.