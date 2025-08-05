Crunchyroll announces new anime drops at Animagic 2025

Crunchyroll has rolled out various new anime titles to its platform. The company made the announcement at a panel in the annual anime convention Animagic that was held on 2 August 2025 at the Congress Center Rosengarten in Mannheim, Germany.

Below are the new titles that have been announced at the panel:

My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero’s

The series is produced by Sunrise, the renowned studio behind hits like Cowboy Bebop and Inuyasha and Mobile Suit Gundam Wing. Scheduled for an October 2025 release, the anime will stream worldwide, with the exception of Asia.

Synopsis: Akira Oda and his high school classmates are summoned to another world! While the other students are granted cheat abilities through the summoning, Akira merely gains the abilities of a mediocre assassin. However, his status soon surpasses hero, the strongest profession. After Akira becomes suspicious of the King behind the summoning, he is falsely framed for a crime and forced to flee.

This Monster Wants to Eat Me

The series comes from Studio Lings, the animation studio renowned for its work in Yuri Is My Job!. The anime is scheduled for an October 2025 release and will stream in all the countries, excluding Asia.

Synopsis: I’ve come to devour you.” Hinako is a girl who lives alone by the sea. One day, a mermaid girl named Shiori takes her hand and gently speaks to her. Hinako’s flesh and blood are said to be exceptionally delicious—so much so that it attracts countless monsters. Shiori vows to protect Hinako until Hinako matures and reaches her most perfect state so that Shiori can devour her in the end. In that moment, a deep heartfelt hope wells up in Hinako’s mind: “Perhaps she can finally make my dream come true, and then…

The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King

This anime is produced by the animation studio Jumondo, best known for the anime series Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss But I’m Not the Demon Lord. The series is set to premiere in October 2025 with the final date of release to be announced yet. The show will stream in all the countries excluding Japan and Mainland China.

Synopsis: Several centuries since the western kingdom of Illdoren began their invasion of the eastern barbarian lands, the kingdom’s most powerful and infamous Princess Knight, Serafina de Lavillant, falls at the hands of the barbarians during the fierce conquest of the east and is taken prisoner. The fallen princess knight is met with days of humiliation… Actually, she is met with a marriage proposal from the Barbarian King! Despite fiercely being proposed to, Serafina strongly objects. But experiencing another culture, new encounters, and Veor’s face reveal start to change Serafina’s heart and… The princess knight vs. the barbarian king. A marriage tale between two former enemies from different worlds is about to begin!!

Mechanical Marie

Zero-G and Liber, the studios behind the Season 2 of anime series Grand Blue Dreaming and The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague, present this action-packed series premiering October 2025. The show will stream worldwide, excluding Asia, but including India and the Indian Subcontinent.

Synopsis: Marie, a former legendary martial artist, now conceals her identity as a human and starts working as a “robot” in the mansion of Arthur, heir to a conglomerate that despises humans. Her human identity must remain hidden—because one slip-up and she’s dead! Her naturally emotionless demeanor helps her maintain her robot disguise and flawlessly perform her duties, all while struggling to protect Arthur from assassins sent to take his life. She lives each day on the edge with her heart racing, because Arthur is head over heels for Marie, and her human identity is nearly exposed!

Plus-sized Misadventures in Love!

Marvy Jack, the animation studio behind The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases, brings this romantic office comedy anime series premiering 6 October 2025. It will stream in all countries excluding Japan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, North Korea, and Taiwan.

Synopsis: Yumeko, who works at a confectionery company, loses her memory in an accident. Once consumed by insecurities and self-loathing, she wakes up with a completely different personality that is super positive and overflowing with self-confidence. Her drastic change leaves those around her confused, but her cheerful and straightforward attitude begins to positively influence them. Romance, work, and friendship—with a touch of mystery too. A slightly chaotic office romantic comedy!

Alma-chan Wants to Be a Family!

Studio Flad, known for its work in the anime series Banished from the Hero’s Party, delivers this heartwarming sci-fi family story premiering in 2025. The series will be available worldwide, except Japan and Mainland China.

Synopsis: She’s small. She’s sweet. She’s…capable of obliterating a tank in under three seconds?! Built by Enji and Suzume, two underappreciated genius scientists, Alma is the ultimate self-learning AI. There’s just one thing: She thinks they’re her mom and dad! Now as unexpected co-parents, the duo must hide their budding romantic feelings while taking on the messiest experiment of all: family life!

The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife

Project No.9, the studio known for Senpai is an Otokonoko and Love After World Domination, will release this supernatural romance in 2026. The series will stream worldwide, excluding Asia, but will be available in India and the Indian Subcontinent.

Synopsis: Akira Tounome is an invisible gentleman who runs a detective agency, and Shizuka Yakou is a mild-mannered human female who works there. Shizuka can always find Akira even when he turns completely invisible. A quiet love begins to blossom between them as the invisible man and blind girl grow closer to each other…

Roll Over And Die

A.C.G.T, the studio behind Berserk of Gluttony, presents this dark fantasy tale debuting in 2026. Crunchyroll will stream the series worldwide, excluding Asia, but including India and the Indian Subcontinent.

Synopsis: Flum has been chosen by God to be in the hero’s party despite having stats of zero across the board. All she has is the “Reversal” ability that she still doesn’t fully understand. Predictably, she proves useless in battle, but she refuses to give up and continues to do all she can for the party. Her partymate Jean, a genius and renowned sage, picks on her at every opportunity and eventually sells her off into slavery. Even as a slave, she’s treated as incompetent and persecuted, and ultimately thrown to monsters as bait for her master’s entertainment. Flum is left with two options: take up the cursed sword that inevitably brings death to its wielder, or be eaten by monsters. The moment she chooses to fight back is when the “Reversal” of her life begins…

In addition to the above-mentioned anime titles Crunchyroll has announced, the anime series Lord of Mysteries, Case Closed (Detective Conan) episodes 484 to 533, and Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 2 will receive German-language dubs produced in-house.