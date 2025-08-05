BARC India names Gaurav Banerjee as its new chairman

Gaurav Banerjee

Sony Pictures Networks India’s (SPNI) managing director and chief executive officer Gaurav Banerjee has been appointed as Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India’s new chairman at its board meeting on 1 August 2025. This is with immediate effect. He takes over this position from IPG Mediabrands India executive chairman Shashi Sinha who served as BARC India’s chairman for over three years.

Banerjee is a distinguished leader with over two decades of experience in the media and entertainment industry and also represents Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF) as its vice president. He is a director on the boards of MSM-worldwide factual media and bangla entertainment.

Speaking on being elected as BARC India’s new chairman, he said, “BARC India continues to empower stakeholders across the ecosystem with data driven decision-making and it is a privilege to take on the role of chairman at the world’s largest television audience measurement company. A big thank you to Shashi Sinha for his exceptional leadership and steady guidance over the last three years. As we navigate a rapidly converging media landscape, I look forward to continue strengthening BARC’s position as a trusted and credible currency for TV measurement in India.”

Talking about his departure from the position Sinha highlighted, “Over the last few years, I have had the opportunity to partner with BARC and the various committees at different levels. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the entire team at BARC for their unwavering support and collaboration. I would also like to extend a warm welcome to our new chairman, Gaurav Banerjee. I am confident that with his unique leadership style, BARC will continue to grow and innovate to meet the evolving needs of our industry.”

BARC India CEO Nakul Chopra added, “We welcome Gaurav Banerjee as our new chairman. His leadership will be invaluable as BARC continues to evolve and serve the dynamic needs of the broadcast and advertising ecosystem. We would also like to express our deep respect and thanks to Shashi Sinha for his stewardship and commitment to BARC. His tenure has been instrumental in enhancing data granularity while reinforcing BARC’s dedication and commitment to the industry.”