Mamoru Hosoda’s anime film ‘Scarlet’ gets first trailer and release date

The official trailer for Scarlet by acclaimed Japanese animation director Mamoru Hosoda’s has been released.The first look offers a first glimpse at its compelling narrative with visually appealing animation style. Hosoda is known for celebrated works such as The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, Summer Wars, Wolf Children, The Boy and the Beast, Mirai, and Belle.

The trailer opens with a dystopian world where traitors are punished for their disloyalty. The pivotal role sees a fearless princess Scarlet who journeys beyond the bounds of time and space. Determined to avenge her father’s murder, Scarlet traverses different worlds ultimately crossing paths with Hijiri, a modern-day Japanese man who becomes her ally in this perilous quest. The film is produced by Yuichiro Saito and Nozomu Takahashi of Studio Chizu, alongside Toshimi Tanio of Nippon TV.

Scarlet has attracted global recognition, securing official selections at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival and the 50th Toronto International Film Festival.

The upcoming movie slated for a release on 21 November 2025, will be released in Venice Film Festival in September 2025.