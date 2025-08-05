Krafton and Xsolla partner for exclusive ‘Abyss of Dungeons’ web shop

The American fintech and global video game commerce company Xsolla has announced a new partnership with Krafton to launch a dedicated web shop for Abyss of Dungeons, the latest dark fantasy extraction role-playing game (RPG) from Bluehole Studio.

Set in a perilous medieval underworld, the RPG game blends high-stakes survival with immersive dungeon-crawling combat and player-driven progression. The game is available across select markets, including the USA, Canada, Indonesia, Thailand, Brazil, and Mexico, and has attracted a loyal community drawn to its blend of PvP and PvE gameplay, strategic class-based combat, and ever-present risk-reward mechanics.

To support Krafton’s community-first strategy, Xsolla delivered a custom-built web shop experience that enables players to purchase exclusive in-game content directly through a branded store outside traditional app stores.

Key features include:

Medieval fantasy extraction RPG: Brave dungeon mazes filled with lethal monsters and rival adventurers while escaping the tightening grip of the Dark Swarm.

PvP and PvE combat: Fight enemies and players alike for treasure, choose to hunt or risk being hunted.

Diverse class system: Six unique classes; Fighter, Barbarian, Rogue, Ranger, Cleric, and Wizard, each with distinct skills and tactical roles.

Strategic party play: Form parties, battle through the darkness together, and pursue legendary loot.

Progressive power growth: Escape dungeons to level up, master new weapons, and become a dungeon legend.

“Krafton’s Abyss of Dungeons exemplifies what’s possible when you blend premium gameplay with a smart, phased launch strategy,” said Xsolla president Chris Hewish. “We’re proud to power their direct-to-player approach with our web shop and partner network solutions, helping them deliver exclusive content and activate influencers worldwide.”

Highlights of the collaboration:

Fast time-to-market: Launched with Xsolla’s web shop template and support, minimising development overhead.

Exclusive storefront content: Offers unique bundles to incentivise direct purchases.

Global reach: Provides access to 1,000 plus payment methods through Xsolla’s infrastructure.

Influencer integration: Leverages the Xsolla Partner Network (XPN) to onboard local creators and amplify reach.

To support Krafton’s strategic goals of community growth and marketing efficiency, Xsolla collaborated closely with the development team to build and deploy the game’s web shop, which launched in select markets on 11 June 2025.