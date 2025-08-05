‘Turbozaurs’ expands reach to Spanish-speaking markets in the Americas

Tale Wind animation studio has announced a new distribution deal with Canela TV, a free Spanish-language streaming service. Brokered by the agency Circular Media, this partnership will bring the action-packed world of Turbozaurs to Spanish-speaking viewers across the United States, Mexico, and Colombia.

The Turbozaurs animated series follows the thrilling adventures of a team of dinosaurs that have evolved into powerful machines. Together, they protect their world from danger while teaching young viewers valuable lessons about teamwork, courage, and friendship.

Tale Wind Studio CEO Karen Asatryan shared, “This collaboration aligns with our mission to inspire and entertain children around the world, and we can’t wait for Canela TV’s audience to join the Turbozaurs on their adventures.”

The animated series is now accessible in over 30 countries and translated into 22 languages.

The Turbozaurs brand has previously partnered with distributors such as Kartoon Channel in the USA, TV Cultura in Brazil, Warner Bros. Discovery and Nick Jr. in Italy, Youku and Tencent in China, Mediacorp in Singapore, Minikain Turkey, TV Azteca 7 and Channel 5 in Mexico, along with the international WildBrain YouTube network.

Canela TV is available on popular platforms such as Roku, Samsung TV+, Apple TV, and the Amazon Appstore.