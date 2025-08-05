AnimationXpress announces twin mega-events — AM Summit and Anime India — at Pune press meet

L to R: Rahul Bakshi, Nikhil Halli, Santosh Raskar, Anil NM Wanvari, Vinita Bachani, Krishna Popalghat

AnimationXpress successfully hosted a press conference in Pune today, unveiling plans for its upcoming flagship events: the Animation & More (AM) Summit and Anime India. The announcement was made at a packed gathering attended by faculty and students from leading design and media institutions across the city.

Addressing the audience, Anil NM Wanvari, founder, chairman and editor-in-chief of AnimationXpress, revealed that both events will take place from 22 to 24 August 2025 at the Nesco Exhibition Centre in Mumbai.

Set to run on 22 and 23 August, the AM Summit promises two days of high-octane industry interaction, with global players, homegrown creators, and next-gen studios converging for panel discussions, behind-the-scenes showcases, keynote speeches, and B2B networking. Notable participants include JETRO (Japan External Trade Organization), MDEC (Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation), and several leading Indian and international studios.

Meanwhile, from 22 to 24 August, Hall 1 at Nesco will transform into a vibrant celebration of Japanese pop culture with Anime India — India’s first full-scale anime convention. With over 100 million anime fans in the country, the event promises to deliver an unforgettable fan experience with cosplay competitions, exclusive screenings, artist alleys, interactive fan panels, and more.

Sharing the dais with Anil NM Wanvari were Vinita Bachani (vice president, Frameboxx Animation), Nikhil Halli (director, Arena Animation FC Road, Pune), Santosh Raskar (director, Srajan College of Designing), Krishna Popalghat (founder and director, Tron Education) and Rahul Bakshi.

“Our aim with the Animation & More Summit and Anime India is to make students aware of emerging opportunities in the animation and content industries,” said Anil NM Wanvari. “We are focused on building a Japan–India corridor for anime co-production. This year’s AM Summit will host Susumu Fukunaga, corporate officer at The Pokémon Company, as keynote speaker. We’re also honoured to welcome legendary anime director Tetsurō Araki — best known for Death Note and Attack on Titan — who will address the audience and engage in a special fan meet. For students, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to learn from the very best. Indian studios will also be in attendance, offering practical insights into building a career in animation.”

Speaking at the press meet, Vinita Bachani added, “The event features artist alleys, fan panels, the electrifying Anime India concert, meet and greets with international guests, anime premieres, and the high-energy Anime India Live House with DJs Toukou and Tsunko. As anime becomes a global cultural force — influencing fashion, music, and art — India is stepping into the spotlight. Whether you’re a seasoned fan or a curious newcomer, Anime India 2025 offers an immersive experience like no other.”

Nikhil Halli said, “I’d like to thank AnimationXpress and Anil ji for bringing this event to the attention of Pune’s academic community. The press conference has sent a strong message to Punekars about the opportunities that lie within the Animation & More Summit and Anime India.”

Santosh Raskar highlighted the larger industry impact: “There is employment potential in content and design, but we lack trained human resources. Through Anime India, youth will be exposed to Japan’s thriving animation ecosystem — its content, storytelling, merchandising, and gaming sectors. AnimationXpress, in collaboration with Jetro and MDEC, has opened the doors for young Indians to learn from the best.”

The event is presented by Anime Times and Toyota, and co-powered by Yotta. The other partners include ARK, Maxon, Wacom, Autodesk, Redington, Zebu Animation Studios, 88 Pictures, Fuji Film, Sony YAY!, Powerkids Entertainment, Shinchan: Spicy Kasube Dancers in India, Toonz Media Group, Arena, Datsi, PlayStation, XP Pen, DigiCon6 Asia, Frameboxx, ITM Skills University, MAAC, Srajan College of Design and Tron Education.

Registrations for AM Summit and Anime India are open now! You can register here online to attend the AM Summit and Ann Awards. Tickets for Anime India are available now on Zomato’s District platform, priced at Rs 199, Rs 299, Rs 799 and Rs 1499. For the latest updates, follow Anime India social media handle here.