Barnstorm VFX expands global footprint with new studio in Hyderabad, India

Barnstorm VFX, a leading provider of visual effects services for the global entertainment industry, has opened a new studio with local partners in Hyderabad, India. This expansion represents a key milestone in the company’s global growth strategy and deepens its commitment to deliver high-quality creative solutions at scale. Known for its rich pool of artistic and technical talent, Hyderabad is fast emerging as a global destination for high-end visual effects and animation work.

“The timing is perfect for a move into India,” said Barnstorm VFX CEO Cory Jamieson. “Our Hyderabad studio will support our existing projects in the western hemisphere, and bring our quality and expertise to the dynamic and growing Indian market. There is strong talent available as the industry continues its recovery and we’re excited to see Hyderabad continue its rise as a hitmaker in pan-Indian and global markets.”

The Hyderabad team will collaborate closely with Barnstorm’s headquarters in Los Angeles and other international offices to ensure seamless integration and delivery. The new studio also marks a strategic partnership with local leadership and creative communities, reinforcing Barnstorm’s belief in co-building with regional talent and infrastructure.

“India continues to be a powerhouse for creative and technical talent,” said Barnstorm VFX head of studio Hyderabad Sid Maganti. “We’re building a team that will help shape the future of visual effects.”

Barnstorm is actively hiring across departments in its Hyderabad location, including for key roles like compositing, CG, pipeline, production, etc. Interested applicants are encouraged to visit www.barnstormvfx.com website for more information.