Upcoming Indian IP ‘Maya’ promises mature storytelling themes through graphic novels and films

“Whoever controls the stories, controls our dreams and nightmares, our very desires and fears.”

This is the spine of Maya, the sprawling new sci-fi fantasy universe helmed by cinema auteur-philosopher Anand Gandhi (Ship of Theseus, Tumbbad) and trailblasing game designer-tech specialist Zain Memon (Shasn, Azadi). The franchise kicks off with Maya: Seed Takes Root, a novel releasing globally on 19 August 2025.

In Maya: Seed Takes Root, an extraordinary biological network of sentient trees, known simply as Maya, acts as the living internet of the planet Neh. Every citizen tethers daily to Maya, entering shared dreamscapes to work, learn and seek whatever flavours of impossible their hearts desire. The immortal Divyas harvest this data to see billions of possible futures. They don’t rule through force. Why issue commands when you can shape desires? Everyone is tracked. Everyone is nudged. Except one.

Developed over four years by storytelling studio Department of Lore, this sci-fi fantasy universe will be unfolding across various mediums: films, games, novels, toys, graphic novels, and immersive experiences.

Anand Gandhi and Zain Memon

Gandhi shared, “We’re witnessing the greatest experiment in narrative control in human history. Maya is a response to that. It doesn’t just entertain, it empowers. It demystifies the invisible architecture of control, from the data trails we leave behind to the subconscious nudges we don’t even notice. This universe is a toolkit for immunity against digital manipulation.”

Each narrative in the IP’s universe stands alone yet feeds into a larger systemic truth. The plotlines span across species, each with distinct biology and reality perception. There are no fixed heroes or villains—only lenses through which power, belief and agency are questioned.

Memon explained, “Maya isn’t about heroes vs villains. It’s about the defining conflicts of our civilisation today: truth vs dogma, innovation vs stagnation, freedom vs control, and haves vs have-nots.”

Backed by research from evolutionary biologists, architects, linguists and philosophers, the world-building dives into speculative ecosystems where architecture reflects umwelt. The creators claim this is more than fiction—it’s a provocation, asking how myths, code and intention intersect in shaping culture.

Some assets from Maya

According to the makers, the IP speaks to the hyperaware, hyperconnected minds of today. It asks the questions we’re too distracted to ask, exploring how minds are shaped, choices are nudged, and futures are manufactured invisibly.

With Gandhi’s philosophical lean and Memon’s engineering approach to storytelling, Maya lands not just as content but a paradigm shift in narrative design. The creators say it explores what mythology might look like in the shadow of AI and algorithmic desire.

Myth shaped our values. Maya might shape how we survive what’s coming.