Mamoru Hosoda named first featured director at ANIAFF 2025

Acclaimed animation director Mamoru Hosoda from Studio Chizu will be the first featured director at Aichi Nagoya International Animation Film Festival (ANIAFF). He will be part of the “Director Focus” program, the signature event of the festival that will spotlight distinguished directors from Japan and around the world by showcasing their most celebrated works. ANIAFF will take place from 12 to 17 December 2025 in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan.

From his early breakthroughs to his most recent critically acclaimed titles, Hosoda has made an enduring impact on the world of animation. ANIAFF has announced that two of his films will be featured in its screenings:

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (2006), which launched him into international acclaim.

Belle (2021), a box office sensation and the director’s highest-grossing film to date.

The director’s upcoming animated feature, Scarlet, has gained international attention, earning official selections at both the 82nd Venice International Film Festival and the 50th Toronto International Film Festival.

“Mamoru Hosoda is now one of the world’s leading film directors. By taking a look at his works, we can explore the current landscape of animated visual expression and glimpse its future destination,” said artistic director Tadashi Sudo, reflecting on the decision to feature Hosoda in the festival’s inaugural edition.

ANIAFF’s programming promises a rich and diverse experience for animation enthusiasts. In addition to Director Focus, the festival will present Studio Focus, celebrating the work of leading animation studios, and Cutting Edge, a showcase of bold, boundary‑pushing projects aimed at passionate fans and industry insiders.

The full lineup will continue to expand, with more films, programs, and special events to be announced in the coming months.

ANIAFF is officially accepting submissions for its Feature Film Competition. Animated feature filmmakers from across the globe are invited to submit their work for consideration by 30 September at 11:59 pm (Japan Standard Time).