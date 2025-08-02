In ‘Zootopia 2,’ Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde face a slithering new threat

Walt Disney Animation has officially dropped the trailer for Zootopia 2, set to hit theaters in November 2025. The sequel brings back the beloved duo rookie cop Judy Hopps and sly fox Nick Wilde who now find themselves in a “Partners in Crisis” counseling program as advised by Chief Bogo. Their partnership soon faces its toughest challenge yet when a venomous snake wreaks havoc across Zootopia.

The trailer opens with Hopps and Wilde in a therapy session before the city’s lively celebrations are abruptly interrupted by the snake’s arrival. Chief Bogo assigns the chaotic duo a high-stakes mission that could determine their future in the city.

The upcoming feature brings back the ensemble of characters first introduced in the Oscar-winning movie Zootopia hinting that the movie will stay true to its original essence while introducing a new roster of characters. These include Gary De’Snake voiced by Ke Huy Quan, Nibbles voiced by Fortune Feimster, and the quirky therapist Dr. Fuzzby.

Released in 2016, Zootopia earned widespread critical acclaim for its stunning animation, engaging voice performances, memorable characters, sharp humour, well-crafted screenplay, and its thought-provoking exploration of discrimination and social stereotypes. It was co-directed by Byron Howard, Rich Moore, and Jared Bush, and produced by Clark Spencer.

The film is set in Zootopia, a metropolis city inhabited by anthropomorphic mammals, divided into unique districts such as Sahara Square, Tundratown, Little Rodentia, and the Rainforest District. The story follows Hopps, an ambitious rookie rabbit officer, who uncovers a conspiracy in which Assistant Mayor Bellwether manipulates predators into attacking prey. The film concludes with Bellwether’s arrest, Judy’s reinstatement at the Zootopia Police Department, and Nick Wilde, once a con artist becoming the city’s first fox police officer and Judy’s partner.

Zootopia grossed US $1.023 billion worldwide against a production budget of US$150 million, making it the second highest-grossing film in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ history at the time, following 2013’s Frozen.

At its core, Zootopia delivers a message about overcoming prejudice, pursuing one’s dreams, and believing that anyone can be anything with determination and hard work.

The sequel promises fresh adventures in Zootopia, expanding the franchise with new characters joining its roster. While the trailer does not reveal an exact release date, it confirms the film is slated for November 2025.