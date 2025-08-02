‘Goat’ trailer teases a fresh story and striking animation style

Sony Pictures Animation has released the teaser trailer for its upcoming animated feature film Goat, offering audiences a sneak peek at what promises to be a stylish, energetic adventure filled with basketball, ambition and heart.

Produced by the team behind Spider‑Man: Across the Spider‑Verse and executive‑produced by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, Sony has unveiled the official teaser for Goat, featuring the tagline: “You’re never too small to dream big.

The teaser highlights a vibrant cast of animal characters battling each other on the basketball court, with the spotlight on its titular hero, Harris. It offers an action‑packed animal adventure as the competitors face off in high‑energy matches. The core of the story follows Harris as he chases his dream of becoming a professional basketball player—but will he succeed?

The trailer showcases dynamic animation, glimpses of the titular goat character Will Harris navigating the world of basketball and aspiring to become a professional basketball player, and a soundtrack built around the infectious tune “I Wish” that is co-written by Malcolm McLaren. The background score perfectly sets the tone for the underdog story, offering an upbeat visual of the movie. The trailer features Harris the goat in the teaser aspiring to become a professional basketball player like his idol figure Jett Filmore.

Since its release, the Goat teaser has climbed the YouTube trending charts to the number two in the United States and Puerto Rico at number five in the UK and Canada, and charting highly across many other countries including Australia, Spain, and Italy.

The official date of release of the movie is yet to be announced.