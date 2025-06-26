Krafton invites bids for an esports initiative

Krafton

BGMI creator Krafton is launching an esports initiative that invites acclaimed public figures, sports legends, esports enthusiasts, and investors to take an active role in shaping the future of esports in India.

This initiative aims to lay the foundation of a long-term sporting ecosystem with the aim of competing with world’s leading gaming leagues.

Mobile gaming drives India’s massive gaming market, boasting over 450 million gamers. India has witnessed a rise in its viewership over the last three years by 400 per cent and it is projected to grow over Rs 1,100 crore in revenues by 2025.

Unveiling this game-changing initiative, Krafton stated, “We are inviting interest from visionary corporates, celebrated public figures, sports legends, esports enthusiasts, and investors who want to be at the forefront of this transformation. Whether you’re passionate about gaming, storytelling, youth culture, or digital engagement; this league is the perfect platform to activate your brand, connect with millions of fans, and co-create a new legacy. This is your opportunity to own a team, build a franchise, and become a permanent stakeholder in India’s esports future.”

To participate in the bidding process, participants have to submit their expression of interest by 4 July 2025. Upon confirmation, Krafton will share the detailed proposal deck, letter of intent (LOI), and initiate further discussions.