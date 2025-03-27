Konami wraps up ‘eFootball’ Holi campaign in India

Japanese video game developer Konami’s flagship football simulator eFootball has wrapped up its month-long Holi celebration. The campaign, which was led by Jonathan Gaming featuring Indian football team captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, brought together football fans, gaming enthusiasts, and top influencers for a series of activities, including the Goal Ke Rang esports tournament.
After weeks of competition, danial0710 was crowned the champion of the esports tournament. In the grand finale on 26 March, danial0710 secured victory in front of viewers and walked away with the prize money, a Holi-themed jersey signed by Sandhu, and more.
The tournament semi-finals and final were live streamed by Jonathan Gaming. Apart from the tournament, fans showcased their skills in the Moments of Glory challenge. The best goal, which was selected during Jonathan’s livestream on 22 March, was awarded to Lalit Choudhary.
Konami eFootball general producer Makoto Igarashi said, “The passion of our community made this campaign truly special. Through this initiative, we aimed to bring fans closer to the game, celebrating the festival of colours in a way that resonates with our players. We look forward to creating more such experiences for our eFootball fans in India, who are very important to us.”
The competition extended to a meet and greet event in Bengaluru on 13 March, where fans took part in penalty shootouts and influencer matchups. Local players SMR Gaming and his partner Shiva Shankar S emerged victorious in an exclusive eFootball showdown.
The competition spanned from 1 to 26 March and included gaming personalities like Gamerfleet, Sharkshe, RK Reddy, Snax, and SMR Gaming. Sandhu appeared on an exclusive in-game show time card, amongst other special Holi-themed in-game kit and in-game rewards.