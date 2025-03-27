JioHotstar crosses 100 million subscribers

JioHotstar, the streaming platform launched from the joint venture JioStar, has crossed 100 million subscribers. The platform has an extensive content library, sports streaming features, and partnerships with telecom providers.

JioStar digital CEO Kiran Mani said, “This milestone not only underscores India’s limitless potential but also strengthens our commitment to pioneering category-first experiences at an unprecedented scale. As we continue to innovate and expand, our focus remains on shaping the future of streaming, driving accessibility, and unlocking infinite possibilities for a billion screens.”

The streaming platform’s content includes television shows, Hollywood films, digital specials, and reality series in multiple languages. The recently launched Sparks highlights content from Indian digital creators.