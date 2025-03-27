Apple TV+ announces ‘WondLa’ S2 premiere date

Apple TV+ has officially announced the second season of WondLa, set to premiere globally on 25 April 2025. The animated adventure series, produced by Skydance Animation and based on Tony DiTerlizzi’s bestselling The Search for WondLa trilogy, will continue Eva Nine’s thrilling journey of self-discovery and survival in a futuristic world.

The cast for the second season is Jeanine Mason as Eva, Brad Garrett as Otto, Gary Anthony Williams as Rovender, and Teri Hatcher reprising her role as Eva’s caretaker. New cast members include John Kim as Hailey and Ana Villafañe as Eva 8.

Eva embarks on a deeper search for her origins while being pursued by a powerful force that believes she holds the key to a mystery. The seven-episode season is executive-produced by DiTerlizzi, Bobs Gannaway, and Skydance Animation’s John Lasseter.

Season 1 Summary: Season one of WondLa introduces viewers to Eva Nine, a 16-year-old girl raised in an underground sanctuary by her robotic caretaker, Muthr. When her home is destroyed, Eva is forced to venture into the outside world. Along the way, she befriends a giant water bear named Otto and a rogue alien named Rovender. Together, they navigate the dangers of this unfamiliar world as Eva seeks other humans like herself. However, her journey takes a shocking turn when she uncovers secrets about her past and the true nature of her existence.