Sports promotion organisation PEFI and Krafton India to host Esports Conclave in Delhi

The Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI), a National Sports Promotion Organisation (NSPO), is partnering with Krafton India to host its first Esports Conclave on 1 April in New Delhi. bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, and top esports professionals, with Invest India supporting as the knowledge partner.

With the theme of “Forging the Path to Global Leadership,” the conclave will explore avenues for catalyzing investments, creating employment opportunities, and expanding esports infrastructure. Industry leaders will present an esports framework recommendation to the government, outlining critical steps needed to further esports as a recognised industry, strengthen its regulatory framework, and position India as a global leader in competitive gaming.

PEFI secretary Piyush Jain said, “The upcoming Esports Conclave 2025 will mark a historic milestone in establishing India as a global powerhouse in the world of esports. Esports has evolved into a dynamic and competitive sporting industry with immense potential of growth. This conclave will serve as a catalyst, bringing together industry leaders, gamers, and policymakers to shape the future of esports in India.”

Krafton India CEO Sean Hyunil Sohn said, “With its official recognition in premier sporting events such as the Asian Games and the upcoming Olympic Esports Games 2027, Indian athletes now have the opportunity to compete on the world’s biggest stages. Esports Conclave 2025 is a defining moment in this journey, bringing together policymakers, industry pioneers, and esports professionals to shape a long-term vision for India’s esports industry.”

