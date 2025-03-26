Reliance Animation partners with UAE’s Animotion Media

UAE-based Animotion Media has partnered with Reliance Animation Studios Group to introduce the animated franchise The Fixies to Indian audiences and beyond, through various distribution platforms in local languages.

As part of this partnership, the animated series The Fixies along with The Fixies Movie: Top Secret are set to premier in India this year, with plans for expansion into neighbouring countries including Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal, the Maldives, and Afghanistan.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Reliance Animation, a leader in South Asia’s animation landscape, to bring The Fixies to millions of new fans,” said Animotion Media Group general manager Julia Nikolaeva.

Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibasish Sarkar shared, “This strategic partnership between Reliance and Animotion will pave the way for cross-border content collaboration in both entertainment markets, while also unlocking new opportunities for growth and expanded partnerships.”

Reliance Animation CEO Tejonidhi Bhandare commented, “We are excited to partner with Animotion Media on The Fixies. This marks the beginning of our joint project, and we look forward to broadening our partnership to develop new intellectual properties that leverage the creative talents and capabilities of both Reliance and Animotion.”

Over the past few years, the animated series has entered multiple languages including English, Spanish, Polish, and most recently, Arabic.