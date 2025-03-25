Toonz Media Group and toy company Jay@Play bring new CGI-animated series ‘Hangry Petz’

Toonz Media Group has partnered with toy company Jay@Play to develop Hangry Petz, a new CGI-animated series that promises to bring humour and adventure to global audiences.

The series will feature 26 episodes of three minutes each and will be exclusively released for digital platforms. Hangry Petz is inspired by the universal formula: Hungry + Angry = Hangry x Animals = Hangry Petz. Jay@Play’s line of stuffed toys and hysterical social media campaign, has created a worldwide stir for Hangry Petz.

“Hangry Petz is a fresh, dynamic concept that blends humour, adventure, and expressive animation to create a visually engaging and highly entertaining experience. It stands out by bringing characters to life through vivid, captivating expressions that instantly draw you in and keep you engaged. It’s this depth of emotion and personality that will make the series truly unforgettable,” said Toonz Media Group CEO P.Jayakumar.

“Toonz Media has brought the Hangry Petz with their unique eyes, fun shape, and snarky attitude to life in such a funny and magical way that will be irresistible to hangry people of all ages across the globe,” said a spokesperson from Jay@Play. “We couldn’t be happier with our partnership with Toonz Media. Be sure to also follow the Hangry Petz’ antics on social media. Hangry Petz merch is going to be irresistible.”

The official synopsis reads: At the heart of Hangry Petz is Bella, a clever house cat and the mastermind behind every food heist. She runs the Hangry Petz Hangout and is always coming up with new ways to secure the best treats. Charlie Bulldog, her loyal accomplice, uses his tech-savvy skills to scout for the next big food adventure. And then there’s Rogue, the Hangry Petz Pizza Monster, an unpredictable force of chaos with the ability to turn invisible—well, almost! His glowing eyes and massive size make every mission a wild ride.

With its bold animation style, humorous storytelling, and expressive character designs, Hangry Petz is set to captivate audiences of all ages. The series embraces Toonz Media Group’s commitment to digital-first content, ensuring an engaging and immersive experience for today’s viewers.