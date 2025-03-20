Toonz Media Group join hands with Japan-based creative production company 1st Place

Toonz Media Group recently announced a collaboration with 1st Place, a creative production specialising in original IP development. This strategic partnership aims to attract projects from major global entertainment companies, offering cost-effective and high-quality solutions for anime production and 3D CG creation.

Anime is experiencing unprecedented global demand across streaming platforms, gaming, and entertainment. This collaboration marks a significant step in expanding the reach of anime content worldwide. The partnership will leverage Toonz’s 25 years of production excellence and robust infrastructure, along with 1st Place’s expertise in cutting-edge anime storytelling and design.

1st Place has been involved in the production of theme songs and OSTs for numerous anime series, including Clannad After Story, Angel Beats!, and Mekakucity Actors. The company also produces anime, comics, novels, music, films, and other media franchises, in addition to managing virtual artists, continuously pushing the boundaries of creativity across multiple domains.

“At Toonz, we continuously seek new creative frontiers. This collaboration with 1st Place will not only bring world-class anime projects to life but also help us expand our footprint in this thriving industry,” said Toonz Media Group CEO P. Jayakumar.

Japan’s anime industry has been experiencing a growing talent crunch, making it increasingly challenging for studios to meet the soaring demand for high-quality anime productions.

Addressing this issue, 1st Place founder and president Ms. Kumiko stated, “There is already a significant talent shortage in Japan for anime production. This strategic partnership with Toonz will help us bridge that gap by expanding our production capacity and ensuring that we can create more anime TV series and movies without compromising on quality. By joining forces with Toonz’s world-class infrastructure, we can scale up our output while maintaining the artistic integrity that anime is known for.”

This strategic move also strengthens India’s presence in the anime sector, positioning Toonz as a key facilitator of international anime production. By bringing together Toonz’s state-of-the-art animation pipeline and 1st Place’s visionary storytelling and comprehensive creative expertise—including music, video, and 3D CG— the partnership is set to create an impactful and sustainable anime production ecosystem that delivers compelling content for audiences worldwide.