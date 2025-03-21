Disney and Pixar have dropped the new trailer, poster, and film images for the animated feature film Elio. The first teaser for the film was released in June 2023.

Synopsis: Elio, an underdog with an active imagination, is beamed up to the Communiverse, an intergalactic organisation with representatives from various galaxies, after making contact with aliens. The animated film follows his journey of being abducted and then befriending one. He is mistakenly identified as Earth’s leader after being transported to the Communiverse where he is forced to navigate an intergalactic crisis and discover his place in the universe.

The voice cast for the film includes Yonas Kibreab as Elio, Zoe Saldaña as his aunt Olga, and Remy Edgerly as Glordon, an alien he befriends. Other cast members include Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon, Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa, and Shirley Henderson as OOOOO.

The film is directed by Madeline Sharafian (Burrow, Sparkshort), Domee Shi (Bao, Turning Red) and Adrian Molina (Coco), and produced by Mary Alice Drumm (Coco).

The film is set to release in cinemas on 20 June 2025.