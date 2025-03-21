The Finals League 2.0 is set to begin

The second edition of The Finals League begun on 21 March. The league, featuring a city-based format, will conclude on 30 March. The competition will be divided into two stages, the group stage from 21 to 23 March, followed by the main stage on 29 and 30 March. The six teams will be split into three groups and will compete in a double round-robin format.
The top four teams will progress to the main stage, where they will play across two series of six maps each. The team with the highest points will be crowned the champion. The league will be played in the cash out mode, where four teams of three players each battle in a destructible environment. The objective is to eliminate opponents and secure cashouts, with the team having the most cash at the end of the match.
The captains selected their teams through a player auction on 14 March. The teams are as follows:
- Mumbai Moonlanders – Binks (captain), Haddiii, Pashu, Zeb, Jitzsu
- Haryana Hypernovas – Blossom (captain), Exotic, Spaceinsane, Zer0, Buzz
- Delhi Celestials – Rakazone (captain), Yclown, Flyx, Gator, JJ FPS YT
- Ahmedabad Meteors – Hydraflick (captain), Ghostlyboii, Parag, Vanshaj, Shooter
- Hyderabad Halos – Tbone (captain), 7aze, Blackhole YT, Nightmare, Mukku
- Bengaluru Starbusters – Red Parasite (captain), Alva, Fragrift, Morax, Tempest
The total prize pool for the tournament is $5,000 and will be distributed as follows:
- Champion – US$2,300
- Runner-up – US$1,200
- Third place – US$700
- Fourth place – US$400
- Ruthless Assassin (most kills) – US$200
- Helping Hand (best support) – US$200
All matches will be live-streamed on The Finals India and Skyesports YouTube channels from 4 pm onwards.