The Finals League 2.0 is set to begin

The second edition of The Finals League begun on 21 March. The league, featuring a city-based format, will conclude on 30 March. The competition will be divided into two stages, the group stage from 21 to 23 March, followed by the main stage on 29 and 30 March. The six teams will be split into three groups and will compete in a double round-robin format.

The top four teams will progress to the main stage, where they will play across two series of six maps each. The team with the highest points will be crowned the champion. The league will be played in the cash out mode, where four teams of three players each battle in a destructible environment. The objective is to eliminate opponents and secure cashouts, with the team having the most cash at the end of the match.

The captains selected their teams through a player auction on 14 March. The teams are as follows:

Mumbai Moonlanders – Binks (captain), Haddiii, Pashu, Zeb, Jitzsu

Haryana Hypernovas – Blossom (captain), Exotic, Spaceinsane, Zer0, Buzz

Delhi Celestials – Rakazone (captain), Yclown, Flyx, Gator, JJ FPS YT

Ahmedabad Meteors – Hydraflick (captain), Ghostlyboii, Parag, Vanshaj, Shooter

Hyderabad Halos – Tbone (captain), 7aze, Blackhole YT, Nightmare, Mukku

Bengaluru Starbusters – Red Parasite (captain), Alva, Fragrift, Morax, Tempest

The total prize pool for the tournament is $5,000 and will be distributed as follows:

Champion – US$2,300

Runner-up – US$1,200

Third place – US$700

Fourth place – US$400

Ruthless Assassin (most kills) – US$200

Helping Hand (best support) – US$200

All matches will be live-streamed on The Finals India and Skyesports YouTube channels from 4 pm onwards.