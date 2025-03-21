iQOO launches quest for chief gaming officer

Smartphone brand iQOO is set on a hunt for its chief gaming officer (CGO) for 2025, to co-create its smartphones, lead the brand’s esports vision, and actively engage with India’s top esports gamers. The company is offering Rs 10 lakh to the CGO and access to iQOO’s latest products while representing the brand at major gaming events across the world.

The position is open to individuals aged 18 to 25, with applications accepted on iQOO’s official website until 30 March 2025. The CGO will collaborate with the gaming community, providing insights on gameplay, gaming styles, and game interpretations.

Talking about the quest for a chief gaming officer, iQOO CEO Nipun Marya said, “We have always believed in the power of India’s gaming community, and the phenomenal response to our previous CGO hunt reaffirmed this. After receiving countless requests from our community, we knew we had to bring it back. With CGO as an IP, we continue to create opportunities for questers to turn their passion into a profession and be a part of the vision.”

iQOO has recently collaborated with seven gaming influencers–Dynamo Gaming, GamerFleet, Mortal, Payal Gaming, Scout, Shreeman Legend, and UnGraduate Gamer—who are testing and providing feedback on its smartphones.