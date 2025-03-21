LED screens manufacturer Alfalite to display latest products at NAB 2025

European LED screens manufacturer Alfalite has announced its participation in the NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) Show 2025. At the event which will be held at Las Vegas Convention Center from 6 to 9 April 2025, the company will showcase its latest display solutions at the booth of its US partner, For-A America.

Visitors to NAB 2025 will be able to experience the company’s Matix AlfaCOB (Chip-on-Board) technology, featured in the new Neopix and UHD Finepix LED panels. The Neopix series incorporates Matix AlfaCOB for image quality and durability, while the UHD Finepix series leverages both Matix AlfaCOB and Matix AlfaMIP (MicroLED-in-Package) technology. These displays are designed to meet the demands of the broadcast, film, advertising, events, houses of worship, corporate, and control room markets.

Alfalite executive director Luis Garrido said, “WOur innovative LED panels set a new benchmark for high-resolution, high-brightness applications, providing unmatched durability, performance, and visual quality.”

The Neopix series, Alfalite’s flagship product featuring Matix AlfaCOB technology, will be on display, offering pixel pitches of 1.5 mm, 1.9 mm, 2.6 mm, 2.9HB mm, and 3.9HB mm. These panels are ideal for rental applications and virtual production (VP XR) in the film industry.

Also featured will be the UHD Finepix series, a LED display solution developed for mission-critical applications in control rooms and corporate environments. UHD Finepix panels leverage Matix AlfaCOB technology in 1.8 mm, 1.5 mm, 1.2 mm, 0.9 mm and 0.6 mm pixel pitches, and Matix AlfaMIP technology in 0.9 mm and 0.6 mm pixel pitches to deliver image quality, reliability, and performance.