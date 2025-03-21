Sequel of Pixar’s ‘Coco’ in the works

Coco

Disney’s CEO Bob Iger has announced the sequel of Disney and Pixar’s Coco during the company’s annual shareholder meeting. Coco 2 is in development now and expected to hit the theatres in 2029.

Synopsis of Coco: Miguel, a 12-year-old who dreamed of becoming a musician despite his family’s generations-old ban on music, who ventures to the vibrant Land of the Dead to unlock the real story behind his family history.

Iger said, “While the film is just in the initial stages, we know it will be full of humor, heart and adventure. And we can’t wait to share more soon.”

The plot details of the movie are yet to be revealed. The animated movie will be directed by Lee Unkrich (Toy Story 3, Monsters.Inc) who had directed the first Coco movie along with Adrian Molina (Coco, Elio) and will be produced by Mark Nielsen (Toy Story 4, Inside Out 2).

Coco won two Academy Awards for best animated feature and best original song Remember Me. The film also won a Golden Globe for best motion picture–animated, a Bafta for best animated film, and critics’ choice awards for best animated feature and best song Remember Me.