TRG Multimedia advances virtual production using Disguise Studio Pro

Content creation studio TRG Multimedia has expanded its facility with an LED stage powered by Disguise’s virtual production solution Studio Pro. The stage features a 50 wide, 16 tall LED volume with the latest ROE obsidian panels, an additional mobile 10’x10’ aux cart and a portable hardware rack for mobility and ease.

While TRG’s 40 semi-permanent sets have solved the need to source costly and time-prohibitive locations for brands and films, the new virtual production stage will push those boundaries even further while bringing exteriors, environments and cost-prohibitive specialised builds to life with efficiency and creative flexibility. This will allow brands and filmmakers to blend the physical and digital worlds, eliminating location constraints while delivering cinematic-quality visuals in a controlled, cost-effective production environment.

TRG owner and CEO Adam Wilde said, “Thanks to our new LED stage, we can offer clients a space where they can shoot multiple locations at any time of day, with full control over their environment. Our expert designers can also craft custom-built props, practical foreground elements and both modular and digital stage extensions that can merge seamlessly on camera.”

Disguise sales manager of solutions and services Matthew Lorenzen said, “TRG’s vision is to build a full-scale production ecosystem in their 160,000-square-foot facility and Studio Pro was the perfect way for them to get there. We’ve helped deliver over 400 virtual production stages in more than 100 countries, and our Studio Pro solution is built on that experience. It combines our cutting-edge virtual production technology with creative and technical services, including training, installation and 24/7 support. This allowed TRG’s team to focus on executing their vision while giving them the tools they need to hit the ground running and create high production value content for their clients. Disguise has been unparalleled in elevated service, technical detail and a deep understanding of our business model and long-term vision. The combination of these elements has made this an exceptional process, positioning TRG to innovate, scale and lead as we launch into the next 10 plus years of production. ”

After evaluating different virtual production solutions, TRG selected Studio Pro by Disguise for its technology, reliability and comprehensive support.

As part of the Studio Pro package, TRG received:

A Disguise-designed portable hardware rack, including two Disguise VX4+ and two RX3 render nodes

Stype Red Spy V3 camera tracking

A 50’x16’ primary LED screen from ROE Visual, which has a 2.5-degree curve

An LED build from Rogue Productions

A training course with Disguise’s Virtual Production Accelerator

An additional two weeks of dedicated training from Disguise, tailored to TRG’s stage

Always-on 24/7 support from Disguise

Plus an additional 10’x10’ mobile auxiliary wall from ROE Visual, for extra lighting

AbelCine provided the additional camera and camera equipment needed for the virtual production studio. This included a Red V-Raptor XL 8K with a Fuji Premista 28-100mm T2.9 full frame lens, as well as an Arri ZMU-4 zoom control unit with a pan arm adapter and an Arri cforce mini lens motor unit for precise camera control.

TRG, AbelCine and Disguise Services will be discussing their recent collaboration and revealing more about TRG’s new virtual production setup in an upcoming panel discussion at NAB (National Association of Broadcasters), Production Pulse in the Midwest: The Heartland Emerges as a Production Hub.