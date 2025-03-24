Beyblade X announces global tournaments for 2025

On the occasion of Beyblade day, ADK Emotions NY and T Licensing announced the Beyblade X World Championship 2025. The championship will kick start in April worldwide and will culminate at the final championship tournament in Tokyo, Japan in October.

In this international competition, winners of regional tournaments across the world will compete to become the top blader. The championship will offer two categories which are the regular class (typically for ages eight to 12, though some regions may vary and allow participants starting at age six) and the open class (ages 13 and up except in Japan and some parts of Asia, where the minimum age is seven-years-old to participate). The tournaments will lead to the final two-day battle at the Tokyo Tower on Saturday, 11 October 2025 and Sunday 12 October 2025. Participating regions include the USA, Canada, France, Taiwan, Brazil, and more.

Amazon will host a digital Beyblade X Championship in the Beyblade X app for four weeks. Although owning a Beyblade is not required to participate, participants can scan their tops in the app to improve their chances of victory, and winners earn in-app prizes.

ADK Emotions NY representative said, “We are incredibly grateful for our Beyblade fans around the world, and we cannot wait to introduce the 2025 Beyblade World Championship in their honour. This global event is designed to bring Bey-fans (Beyblade fans) together, celebrating the passion, skill, and dedication that unite Bladers everywhere. Get ready… 3-2-1, let it rip!”

Recently, the brand’s toy line from Hasbro has grown to include the clash and carry stadium which is available now and the new drop attack battle set which will be available this fall. To celebrate Beyblade Day, Amazon is launching preorders for new tops, including the first CX-line Hasbro tops. The new offerings include: